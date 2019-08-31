|
TEGG Vera May
(Formerly of London) After a long illness bravely borne with dignity, courage and humour, Vera passed away peacefully in the care of The Glenroyd Care Home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday 20th August 2019,
aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of the late Reg and much loved Mum, Sister, Nannie, Great-Nannie, Mother-in-law
and Auntie.
Vera will be sadly missed by
all who knew her.
She had a smile which would light up any room wherever she went.
'Forever in our hearts'
Funeral service will take place at Park Crematorium at 2.00 pm on Friday 6th September.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to
The British Heart Foundation &
The Stroke Association.
All donations and enquiries
to D. Hollowell & Sons
Devonshire House Funeral Home.
Telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 31, 2019