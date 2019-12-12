|
|
|
Miller Vera Passed away peacefully on December 6th, 2019 at
Royal Preston Hospital of
Kirkham aged 87 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Albert, loving Mum of Lesley and
the late Michael and much loved grannyma of Claire and Matthew.
Funeral service and cremation at Lytham Park Crematorium on Friday December 20th at 11.00 am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Cancer Research UK and/or Dementia UK.
All donations and enquiries please
c/o Billingtons Funeral Directors,
Oakwood, Station Road,
Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019