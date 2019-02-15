Home

Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00
Lytham Park Crematorium
Vera Holden

Vera Holden Notice
HOLDEN (Née Parkinson)
Vera 4th February 2019.
Died peacefully, aged 91.

Much loved Mother of Christopher and Janice, Grandmother to Michael, Richard, Philip, Keith and Paul and five Great Grandchildren, Vera will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.

Funeral service and committal to take place at Lytham Park Crematorium on Tuesday 19th February 2019 at 11.00 am.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Cancer Research UK.

Further enquiries to
Newland and Wilkinson, Independent Funeral Directors,
311 Hesketh Lane, Tarleton,
PR4 6RJ. Telephone: 01772 811165.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019
