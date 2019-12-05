|
HERDMAN Vera May Passed away
peacefully at home on
Wednesday November 27th 2019, aged 87 years.
Devoted wife of the late Stuart and a loving mum, nana, great nana and sister in law. Service to be held at Park Crematorium,
Lytham St. Annes on
Thursday December 12th at 3pm; no black ties, instead attendees to incorporate a splash of colour in their attire to represent a true celebration of Vera's life.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Trinity Hospice
(to benefit Hospice at home).
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019