Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Herdman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Herdman

Notice Condolences

Vera Herdman Notice
HERDMAN Vera May Passed away
peacefully at home on
Wednesday November 27th 2019, aged 87 years.
Devoted wife of the late Stuart and a loving mum, nana, great nana and sister in law. Service to be held at Park Crematorium,
Lytham St. Annes on
Thursday December 12th at 3pm; no black ties, instead attendees to incorporate a splash of colour in their attire to represent a true celebration of Vera's life.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Trinity Hospice
(to benefit Hospice at home).
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -