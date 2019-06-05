Home

D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
14:45
Carleton Crematorium
Valerie Reed Notice
REED (née Ross)
Valerie "Val" Peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Monday 27th May 2019, aged 63 years.
Beloved partner of Thomas, devoted mum of Jemma,
Stephen and Christopher,
much loved gran and a dear sister of Margaret. Service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 12th June, 2:45pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be made for the British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries and donations please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home. Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 5, 2019
