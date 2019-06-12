Home

Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street
Lytham, Lancashire FY8 5EW
01253 733909
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
14:00
Lytham Park Crematorium
POTHECARY Valerie On 5th June 2019 in Blackpool Victoria Hospital, Valerie
aged 88 years of St. Annes.
Beloved wife of the late Terry, much loved sister, aunt,
great aunt and friend who will
be greatly missed by all who
knew and loved her.
Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Friday 21st June at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be sent
to Blue Skies Hospitals Fund
c/o the Funeral Director,
David Pope, Lytham Funeral Service Ltd. 42 Clifton Street, Lytham FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 12, 2019
