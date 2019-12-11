Home

Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street
Lytham, Lancashire FY8 5EW
01253 733909
Ursula Almond Notice
ALMOND Née Richardson
Ursula Suddenly but peacefully in hospital on 5th December 2019,
Urs aged 61 years of Lytham.
Beloved wife of Richard,
much loved mum of Zachary,
dearly loved sister, sister in law,
aunty and great aunty.
Urs will be sadly missed by all
her family and many friends.
Funeral Service at
St. Peter's Catholic Church,
Lytham on Thursday 19th December at 10.30am
followed by cremation at
Lytham Crematorium at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be sent to either Blue Skies Hospitals Fund
or Dogs Trust c/o the Funeral Director, David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street,
Lytham FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019
