McAnulty
Una Passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital
on Wednesday 22nd May 2019,
aged 80 years.
Beloved wife of David, much-loved mum of Gary and Lisa and a devoted Grandma of Erin and Olivia
She will be deeply and sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Requiem Mass will take place at
St Bernadette's Roman Catholic Church, Devonshire Road, on Friday 14th June at 10:30am, followed by committal at
Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to British Heart Foundation.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home,
telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 31, 2019
