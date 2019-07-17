|
|
|
BOTTOMLEY Trevor Peacefully at home
on 12th July 2019,
Trevor
aged 76 years.
Loving partner of Julia,
much loved father of
Danni and Steven,
dearly loved grandfather
of Kyle and Emelie
and dear brother of David.
Trevor will be greatly missed by all his family and many friends.
Funeral Service at
The White Church, Fairhaven
on Wednesday 24th July at 11.30am
followed by a private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired
may be sent to Trinity Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director,
David Pope, Lytham
Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street,
Lytham, FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 17, 2019