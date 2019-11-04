|
WILLIAMSON Tom Formerly of Wimbledon Avenue.
Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Saturday 26th October 2019,
aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of the late Anthea, much-loved dad of Phillippa, special father-in-law of Bill and a dear brother.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 13th November
at 11:45am.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to
Alzheimer's Society.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home
Telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 4, 2019