Tom Williamson Notice
WILLIAMSON Tom Formerly of Wimbledon Avenue.
Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Saturday 26th October 2019,
aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of the late Anthea, much-loved dad of Phillippa, special father-in-law of Bill and a dear brother.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 13th November
at 11:45am.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to
Alzheimer's Society.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home
Telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 4, 2019
