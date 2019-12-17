|
|
|
Threlfall Tom Formerly of National Savings. Passed away peacefully on
11th December aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of Pam, loving dad to Richard and Nicky and a much loved grandad to Sophie, Abigail, William and Harry. Also, a loving brother and
father-in-law.
Tom will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Lytham Park Crematorium, on Monday 23rd December
at 3.00 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Alzheimer's Society C/o and all enquiries to Moons Funeral Service,
Raikes Road, Great Eccleston,
PR3 0YA, Tel 01995 672328.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019