Tina Gillard

Notice Condolences

Tina Gillard Notice
GILLARD Tina (nee Adams)
Tina (Christine) Passed away peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital on Wednesday 20th November 2019, aged 73 years.
Dearly loved and devoted wife of the late Ray, much loved mum of Darren and Suzanne, David, Lisa and a cherished nan of David and Erin and great nan of Harry and Zach.
Service to be held a Park Crematorium, Lytham St Annes
on Monday 9th December at 12:00noon. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Headway, Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home Tel 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019
