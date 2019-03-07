Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Thornton-Cleveleys)
85 Victoria Road East
Thornton-cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 5BU
01253 863022
Service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
19:30
Sacred Heart RC Church
Thornton
View Map
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:30
Sacred Heart RC Church
Thornton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Dakin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Dakin

Notice Condolences

Thomas Dakin Notice
Reverend Canon Thomas Dakin STL PhL Retired Parish Priest of Sacred Heart RC Church Thornton &
St. Nicholas Owen RC Church Thornton Canon Thomas Dakin died on 18th February 2019.

A dear Brother to Gerry, a friend to Veronica his housekeeper and all his family and friends and brother priests.
An outstanding priest, gentleman and scholar, he will be sadly missed by all.
May he rest in peace.
The Deanery Mass will be celebrated, by Father Michael Murphey at Sacred Heart, Thornton
on Monday 11th March 2019 at 7.30pm.
The Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart, Thornton on Tuesday 12th March 2019 at 11.30am, followed by burial at St John's, Poulton-le-Fylde.

All enquiries please to J T Byrne Funeral Directors 85 Victoria Road East Thornton Cleveleys
Tel 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.