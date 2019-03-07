|
|
|
Reverend Canon Thomas Dakin STL PhL Retired Parish Priest of Sacred Heart RC Church Thornton &
St. Nicholas Owen RC Church Thornton Canon Thomas Dakin died on 18th February 2019.
A dear Brother to Gerry, a friend to Veronica his housekeeper and all his family and friends and brother priests.
An outstanding priest, gentleman and scholar, he will be sadly missed by all.
May he rest in peace.
The Deanery Mass will be celebrated, by Father Michael Murphey at Sacred Heart, Thornton
on Monday 11th March 2019 at 7.30pm.
The Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart, Thornton on Tuesday 12th March 2019 at 11.30am, followed by burial at St John's, Poulton-le-Fylde.
All enquiries please to J T Byrne Funeral Directors 85 Victoria Road East Thornton Cleveleys
Tel 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More