Moons Funeral Service
Sandy Lane
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 0NU
01253 810 492
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00
St Anne's Church Copp
Great Eccleston
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
12:30
Carleton Crematorium
Thomas Aspden Notice
Aspden Thomas Richard
(Dick) Passed away peacefully in hospital on 10th March 2019,
aged 82 years.
The loving Husband of Mary,
a much loved Dad of Kathryn and Grandfather of James and Matthew.
Funeral service to be held at
St Anne's Church Copp Great Eccleston on Tuesday 26th March at 11.00 am followed by cremation at Carleton Crematorium at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Cancer Research and
St Anne's Church Copp.
C/o and all enquiries to
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019
