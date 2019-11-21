Home

D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
17:00
St Bernadette's RC Church
Devonshire Road
Blackpool
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
10:30
St Bernadette's RC Church
Devonshire Road
Blackpool
Theresa Carroll Notice
CARROLL Theresa Passed away peacefully
in the comfort of her own home
on Monday 11th November 2019, aged 77 years.
Loving Mother of Cathie, Noel and Marie (Rosie) and the late Michael.
A loving sister to Mike.
A dear partner to John.
Much loved Nan of Michael, Lianne, Jack and Abbie. Mother in law of Sandra, Simon and John.
She will be sadly missed
and fondly remembered by
all her family and friends.
Reception into church will take place at St Bernadette's RC Church, Devonshire Road, Blackpool on Wednesday
27th November at 5.00 pm.
Requiem Mass will take place
on Thursday at 10.30 am.
Followed by Burial at Carleton Cemetery. Flowers may be sent.
Donations in lieu to Trinity Hospice & Pulmonary Fibrosis Trust.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home.
Telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
