D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:30
Park Crematorium
Regent Avenue
Lytham St Annes
Thelma Reith Notice
REITH Thelma Myles Passed away peacefully in the care of Blackpool Victoria Hospital with daughter Karen by her side on Wednesday 3rd July 2019,
aged 77 years.
Loving Wife of the late Neil, Mother of Karen, Kevin and the late Karl, beloved Grandmother of Daniel, James and Brandon, Great Grandmother of Jayden and Laura and much loved friend to many.
The funeral service will take
place at Park Crematorium,
Regent Avenue, Lytham St Annes on Friday 26th July at 10:30 am.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to
Macmillan Cancer Research.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home.
Telephone 01253 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 18, 2019
