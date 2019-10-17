|
|
|
JOHNSON (Née Brown)
Thelma Jane Passed away in Trinity Hospice on Tuesday 8th October 2019,
aged 80 years.
Devoted wife to the late John, loving mum to Karen and Karl and a wonderful grandmother to Rebecca, Isobel,
Andrew and Martin.
Funeral Service will take place at
St Andrews Parish Church, Cleveleys on Friday 25th October at 11.00am, please wear some colour.
A private committal will follow
at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to MNDA or Birmingham Children's Hospital Charity c/o the funeral director. All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019