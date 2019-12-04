|
|
|
Leahy Terry (Snr) Passed away peacefully at home with his family around him
on 28th November. Aged 85.
Much loved Husband of Cynthia. Brother, Dad, Grandad and
Great Grandad. So sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Family flowers only please with donations in lieu to Trinity Hospice. Service at Sacred Heart Church, Lytham Road, Blackpool on Wednesday 11th December 2019 at 12:00 Noon prior to interment
at Carleton Cemetery.
Enquiries to: Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019