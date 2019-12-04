Home

POWERED BY

Services
Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Blackpool)
13/15 Hawes Side Lane
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4AP
01253 791500
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
12:00
Sacred Heart Church
Lytham Road
Blackpool
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Leahy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Leahy

Notice Condolences

Terry Leahy Notice
Leahy Terry (Snr) Passed away peacefully at home with his family around him
on 28th November. Aged 85.
Much loved Husband of Cynthia. Brother, Dad, Grandad and
Great Grandad. So sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Family flowers only please with donations in lieu to Trinity Hospice. Service at Sacred Heart Church, Lytham Road, Blackpool on Wednesday 11th December 2019 at 12:00 Noon prior to interment
at Carleton Cemetery.
Enquiries to: Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -