Terry Greenwood Notice
Greenwood (Terence)
'Terry' On Tuesday 17th September 2019, peacefully and surrounded by
his loving family whilst at
his home in Thornton.

Terry passed away
aged 64 years.

Beloved husband of Gail, much loved and adored Dad of Nicci and Leanne, dear father-in-law of Dan and Matt, a devoted Grandad to Louie, Leo, Lily and River, a loving brother to Tina and the late Neil.
Terry will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Friday 4th October 2019 at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired
in Terry's memory to
The Hospice at Home Team c/o
the Funeral Director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel; 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019
