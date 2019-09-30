|
|
|
Newton (nee Parker)
Suzanne Mary Passed away peacefully, aged 64,
on 21st September at
Trinity Hospice with
her family around her.
A beloved Daughter, Wife, Mum, Sister in law, Mother in law, Grandma and friend to many.
Funeral will take place at
St Anne's Parish Church at 10:45am on Friday 4th October.
Family flowers only.
Donations to St Anne's Parish Church Bell Fund gratefully received c/o The funeral directors
Mark F H Rae Funeral Director
11 Wood Street.
St Annes On Sea
FY8 1QS
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019