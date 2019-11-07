Home

Susan Rossall Notice
ROSSALL (Susan)
née TEMBEY On Sunday 3rd November 2019, peacefully whilst in hospital
and of Thornton-Cleveleys,
Susan passed away, aged 67 years,
surrounded by her family.
Dearly beloved Wife of Richard, loving Mum to Lee and Greta
and a dear Mother-in-law to
Clare and Jonny.
A devoted Nan to Chloe, Lauren, Jack and Olivia and a
much-loved sister to Elaine, Stephen, Melanie and
the late John.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at St. Johns Church, Little Thornton on Friday 15th November 2019
at 10:30am followed by a burial
at Fleetwood Cemetery.
Flowers welcome or
donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Macmillan Cancer Support
c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton - Cleveleys FY5 5BU
Tel: 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019
