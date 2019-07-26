Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Thornton Cleveleys
42 Kelso Avenue
Thornton-cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 3JG
01253 864899
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:30
Lytham Park Crematorium
Susan Moran Notice
MORAN Susan
'Sue' My beloved mum Sue,
passed away on
22nd July 2019 at
Cornmill Nursing Home
following a very brave
fight with her usual
incredible courage,
aged 74 years.

Adored Nana of James and Anna.
Loving Sister of John and
the late Carol.

Her funeral service will
take place at Lytham
Park Crematorium on
Thursday 8th August 2019
at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please.

Donations in memory of Sue to benefit Trinity Hospice.

All enquiries to
CO-OP Funeral care
42 Kelso Avenue,
Thornton Cleveleys, FY5 3JG
01253 864899
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 26, 2019
