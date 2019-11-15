|
|
|
DUTTON Susan Jane After a brave battle with cancer Curley Sue,
passed away peacefully
in the loving care of
Trinity Hospice surrounded
by her loving family on
Tuesday 5th November 2019,
aged 58 years.
Dearly loved wife of Peter,
much loved mum of Nicholas,
and mother in law of Rachel,
cherished ninny of Finn and Angus,
beloved daughter of Norma
and sister of Ian and
sister in law of Sandra.
'Susan will be greatly missed
by all who knew her'.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Friday 22nd November at 1:15pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired
to Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons,
The Willows Funeral Home,
Thornton Tel : 859159.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019