|
|
|
BURTON Susan Susan passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on
Monday 30th September 2019, aged 66 years.
Loving wife of Neil,
cherished mum of
Michael and Shanna,
much loved nan of Enya and Tiia,
a loving great grandmother of Finley and a very dear sister.
Susan will be very sadly missed by her family and friends and all who had the pleasure to have known her. Family request that no black attire to be worn.
Funeral service will be held at
Park Crematorium, Lytham on Wednesday 16th October
at 1.30pm.
Family floral tributes only please by request. Donations, if so desired,
in lieu of floral tributes, to
The Cats Protection League c/o The funeral director.
All enquiries c/o
Lengs Funeral Service Ltd,
164 Ashfield Road, Bispham,
Blackpool FY2 0BX
Tel: 01253 471827
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019