Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Blackpool)
13/15 Hawes Side Lane
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4AP
01253 791500
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:30
Park Crematorium
Lytham
Stuart Teasdale Notice
Teasdale Stuart On 12th September 2019,

Stuart
aged 79 years.

Dearly loved husband of Carole, loving dad of Melanie and Kristian, much loved grandad of Joe, Sam and Joshua, also a dear uncle.

Service and cremation at Park Crematorium Lytham on Thursday 19th September 2019 at 10:30 am.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be sent for Williams Syndrome.

Enquiries and donations to:
Box Bros. Ltd.,
Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019
