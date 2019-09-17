|
|
|
Teasdale Stuart On 12th September 2019,
Stuart
aged 79 years.
Dearly loved husband of Carole, loving dad of Melanie and Kristian, much loved grandad of Joe, Sam and Joshua, also a dear uncle.
Service and cremation at Park Crematorium Lytham on Thursday 19th September 2019 at 10:30 am.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be sent for Williams Syndrome.
Enquiries and donations to:
Box Bros. Ltd.,
Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019