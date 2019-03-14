|
HOWCROFT Stuart Passed away suddenly but peacefully in his sleep at home
on Saturday March 9th 2019,
aged 83 years.
Devoted husband of Sheila,
loving dad of Stephen and Janet, dear father in law of Marian and Barry, proud grandad of Matthew, James, Thomas and Victoria and great grandad of Thomas.
Service to be held at Park Crematorium, Lytham St. Annes on Friday March 22nd at 12:30 pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to R.N.L.I (Blackpool Branch).
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Highfield Funeral Home, Tel: 408886. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019
