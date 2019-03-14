Home

D Hollowell & Sons (Blackpool)
Highfield House
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 1RE
01253 408886
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:30
Park Crematorium
Lytham St.
Annes
HOWCROFT Stuart Passed away suddenly but peacefully in his sleep at home
on Saturday March 9th 2019,
aged 83 years.
Devoted husband of Sheila,
loving dad of Stephen and Janet, dear father in law of Marian and Barry, proud grandad of Matthew, James, Thomas and Victoria and great grandad of Thomas.
Service to be held at Park Crematorium, Lytham St. Annes on Friday March 22nd at 12:30 pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to R.N.L.I (Blackpool Branch).
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Highfield Funeral Home, Tel: 408886. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019
