Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stuart Buchan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stuart Buchan

Notice Condolences

Stuart Buchan Notice
Buchan Stuart Passed away suddenly at home
on Sunday 3rd November,
aged 56 years.
Stuart will be so very sadly missed by his loving daughter Terri,
son Connor, grandson Ronnie, mum Gloria and all his family and friends.
A service to celebrate Stuart's life will take place at 2.45 p.m. on Friday 22nd November
at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations in Stuart's memory
can be made to
" Alzheimer's Research"
c/o and all enquiries to
Layton Funerals,
80 Onslow Road,
Blackpool,
FY3 7EP
Tel 01253 301306
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -