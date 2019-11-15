|
|
|
Buchan Stuart Passed away suddenly at home
on Sunday 3rd November,
aged 56 years.
Stuart will be so very sadly missed by his loving daughter Terri,
son Connor, grandson Ronnie, mum Gloria and all his family and friends.
A service to celebrate Stuart's life will take place at 2.45 p.m. on Friday 22nd November
at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations in Stuart's memory
can be made to
" Alzheimer's Research"
c/o and all enquiries to
Layton Funerals,
80 Onslow Road,
Blackpool,
FY3 7EP
Tel 01253 301306
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019