Home

POWERED BY

Services
Layton Funerals
80 Onslow Road
Blackpool, Lancashire FY3 7EP
01253 301306
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
14:45
Carleton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Stuart Buchan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stuart Buchan

Notice Condolences

Stuart Buchan Notice
BUCHAN Stuart Passed away suddenly on
Monday 9th September 2019.
Stuart will be so very sadly missed by his loving wife Gloria, all his loving family and the many friends and people who knew him.
A service to celebrate his life will be on Friday 4th October at
Carleton Crematorium at 2:45pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired can be made to Alzheimer's Research c/o and all enquiries to
Layton Funerals, 80 Onslow Road, Blackpool, FY3 7EP.
Tel. 01253 301306
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.