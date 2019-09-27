|
|
|
BUCHAN Stuart Passed away suddenly on
Monday 9th September 2019.
Stuart will be so very sadly missed by his loving wife Gloria, all his loving family and the many friends and people who knew him.
A service to celebrate his life will be on Friday 4th October at
Carleton Crematorium at 2:45pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired can be made to Alzheimer's Research c/o and all enquiries to
Layton Funerals, 80 Onslow Road, Blackpool, FY3 7EP.
Tel. 01253 301306
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019