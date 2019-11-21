Home

POWERED BY

Services
J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
11:00
St Peters Parish Church
Interment
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
12:00
Fleetwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Crook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Crook

Notice Condolences

Steven Crook Notice
CROOK Steven John Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family
on Sunday 17th November 2019 aged 64 years. Steven will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place
at St Peters Parish Church on Thursday 28th November at 11.00am prior to interment at Fleetwood Cemetery at 12.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired
to Red Marsh Day Special School c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -