CROOK Steven John Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family
on Sunday 17th November 2019 aged 64 years. Steven will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place
at St Peters Parish Church on Thursday 28th November at 11.00am prior to interment at Fleetwood Cemetery at 12.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired
to Red Marsh Day Special School c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019