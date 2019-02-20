|
Clews Steven Passed away unexpectedly at home on 13th February, aged 51.
Loving Dad to Jamie, Steven and Daniel, and a much loved Fiance to Michelle, much missed Brother of Susan and a doting Grandad to
Mia, Poppy and JJ.
Family flowers only please with donations in lieu to Diabetes UK. Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium Lytham on Friday 1st March 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Enquiries To:
Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
