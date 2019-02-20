Home

Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Blackpool)
13/15 Hawes Side Lane
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4AP
01253 791500
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00
Park Crematorium Lytham
Steven Clews Notice
Clews Steven Passed away unexpectedly at home on 13th February, aged 51.
Loving Dad to Jamie, Steven and Daniel, and a much loved Fiance to Michelle, much missed Brother of Susan and a doting Grandad to
Mia, Poppy and JJ.
Family flowers only please with donations in lieu to Diabetes UK. Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium Lytham on Friday 1st March 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Enquiries To:
Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
