Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Blackpool)
13/15 Hawes Side Lane
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4AP
01253 791500
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:30
Park Crematorium
Lytham
Steve King Notice
King Steve Passed away peacefully at home on 16th December, aged 60,
with his Wife by his side.
Much loved Husband of Kirsten. Loving Dad to Sarah and Ryan, and the much missed Brother of April.
The biggest of Blackpool F.C. fans, he will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those attending the funeral
are asked to wear tangerine,
if possible, to reflect his love
of the club.
Family flowers only with
donations in lieu to Trinity Hospice.
Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium Lytham, on Friday 27th December 2019
at 11:30am.
Enquiries to:
Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019
