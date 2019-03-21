Home

Hull Funeral Sevice
2 Birchway
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 7SF
01253 899845
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
12:00
St Martin's and St Hilda's Church
Carleton
Service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
13:15
Carleton Crematorium
TIVNAN Stephen (Steve) Aged 54 years,
passed away suddenly on
Wednesday 27th February at his home in Thornton Cleveleys.
Much loved Dad of Kieran and Paddy. Beloved son of Mary and Martin Tivnan, loving brother of Anthony, Martin, Marie and Angela. Proud Uncle to James, Connor, Emily, Alice, Jack, Evie, Megan, James, Isobel and Billy. Steve will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends as a loving father, accomplished Accountant and Project Manager, valued colleague and friend, horse racing genius and devoted Manchester City Fan.
Funeral service to be held at
St Martin's and St Hilda's Church, Carleton, on Thursday 28th March at 12 o'clock midday
followed by Cremation at
Carleton Crematorium at 1.15pm.
Donations in memory of Steve to Brian House Children's Hospice c/o C.T. Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birch Way, Poulton-le-Fylde,
FY6 7SF.
All enquiries, flowers and donations to
C. T. Hull Funeral Service
Tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019
