|
|
|
Smith Stephen On 10th July 2019
Stephen
aged 72 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Anne, loving Son of the late Ruby and Stephen, dearly loved Dad of Mandy, Mark and Damian, Father in Law of Christine, Becky and the late Tony. A much loved Grandad, Great Grandad and Uncle also a loved Brother of Marion and Janet and Brother in Law of Mick.
Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium, Lytham
on Thursday 25th July 2019
at 12:30 PM.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
may be sent for
Cancer Research U.K.
Enquiries and donations to:
Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 18, 2019