|
|
|
Catterall Stanley
(Stan) Passed away peacefully in
St. Albans Nursing Home
on 19th November 2019,
aged 85 years.
The dearly loved Husband to Dorothy, much loved Dad to Jennifer, Lynn and the late Philip and Father in law to David and Roger. Devoted Grandad to Kirsty, Ashlei and Natassja.
Stan will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The family would like to thank all those who, with compassion and dedication, lovingly and tenderly cared for Stan in his home, Kepplegate, Hospital and
St Albans.
Funeral service and burial to be held at St John's Church, Pilling on Friday 29th November at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations to St Johns Church.
C/o and all enquiries to
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU.
Tel 01253 810492
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019