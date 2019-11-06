Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Blackpool Whitegate Drive
97 Whitegate Drive
Blackpool, Lancashire FY3 9BZ
01253 301237
Resources
More Obituaries for Simon Cregg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Simon Cregg

Notice Condolences

Simon Cregg Notice
CREGG Simon Patrick Loving son of
Raymond and Vivien
and brother to Peter,
passed away peacefully at home
on the 20th of October 2019
at just 57 years old.
He will be truly missed and
forever in our hearts.
Service to be held at
Lytham Crematorium on Monday
the 11th of November at 2.30pm.
All welcome to attend.

Donations to MIND
Blackpool if desired.
Flowers also welcome.

All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
97 Whitegate Drive,
Blackpool, FY3 9BZ.
Tel: 301237
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -