Moons Funeral Service (Great Eccleston)
Raikes Road
Preston, Lancashire PR3 0YA
01995 672328
Silvia Isles

Silvia Isles Notice
Isles Silvia Passed away peacefully on
31st July 2019, aged 82 years.
A much loved wife to Bill, a
loving mum to Janette and
Denise and sister of Eric.
She will be sadly missed
by family and friends.
Funeral service to be held
at Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 13th August at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to Cancer
Help Preston Ltd.
C/o and all enquiries to
Moons Funeral Service,
Raikes Road, Great Eccleston, PR3 0YA. Tel 01995 672328.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019
