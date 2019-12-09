|
JONES Sidney Ronald "Ron" Passed away peacefully
in the loving care of
The Acorn Care Home on Friday 22nd November 2019, aged 94.
Much loved husband of the late Joan, devoted dad of the late Andrew, father-in-law of Linda and cherished grandad of Connor.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 16th December at 2:00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to The RAF Benevolent Fund.
All enquiries and donations c\o
D Hollowell and Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home.
Tel 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 9, 2019