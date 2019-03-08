Home

POWERED BY

Services
T H Fenton (Thornton-Cleveleys)
27-28 Rossall Road
Thornton-Cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 1DX
01253 852383
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Whitaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Whitaker

Notice Condolences

Shirley Whitaker Notice
Whitaker Shirley Passed away peacefully at
The Conifers Nursing Home on
Monday 4th March 2019,
Shirley, aged 80 years.

Dearly beloved wife of the late Vincent. Much loved mum to Gillian, grandma to Daniella and great-grandma to Marnie.
She will be sadly missed.

Funeral service to be held on
Friday 22nd March 2019 at Carleton Crematorium at 11.45am. Flowers welcome.

All enquiries T H Fenton,
27-28 Rossall Road, Cleveleys,
FY5 1DX, Tel. 01253 852383
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.