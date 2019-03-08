|
|
|
Whitaker Shirley Passed away peacefully at
The Conifers Nursing Home on
Monday 4th March 2019,
Shirley, aged 80 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Vincent. Much loved mum to Gillian, grandma to Daniella and great-grandma to Marnie.
She will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held on
Friday 22nd March 2019 at Carleton Crematorium at 11.45am. Flowers welcome.
All enquiries T H Fenton,
27-28 Rossall Road, Cleveleys,
FY5 1DX, Tel. 01253 852383
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
