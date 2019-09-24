Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Blackpool
58 Bispham Road
Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0NR
01253 596754
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00
Springfield Methodist Church
Shirley Taylor Notice
TAYLOR Shirley Ann It is with sadness we announce
the death of Shirley
who passed away peacefully on
16th September 2019, aged 77.
Beloved Sister and Aunt,
she is now reunited with Laurie.
Her funeral service will take place on Thursday 3rd October at Springfield Methodist Church at 10.00 am and then onto
Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired,
will be for Trinity Hospice or Springfield Methodist Church.
All enquiries to
Blackpool, Co-op Funeralcare,
58 Bispham Road, FY3 0NR.
01253 596754
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 24, 2019
