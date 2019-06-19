Home

Roland L Whitehead & Daughter Funeral Directors (Lytham St Annes)
The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1ND
01253 780860
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:15
St. Thomas' Church
St Annes
View Map
Committal
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
12:30
Lytham Park Crematorium
Shirley Rowley Notice
ROWLEY Shirley Formerly of the Lindum Hotel.
Shirley passed away peacefully in Trinity Hospice on 16th June 2019, aged 87 years.
A loving wife of 64 years,
much loved mother,
beloved nanny, friend and confidante to many.
Service at St. Thomas' Church,
St Annes on Wednesday
3rd July 2019 at 11.15am,
followed by committal at
Lytham Park Crematorium
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired, for
"The Christie"
or
"Trinity Hospice"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 19, 2019
