CULLEY Shirley Roberta Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family
on Wednesday 6th March 2019, Shirley, aged 83 years.
Much loved wife to Don,
dearly loved mum to Kirk, Karen, Mark, Gary, Stuart and Julie.
Loved by her grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
Shirley will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held on Thursday 21st March 2019 at Christ Church, Meadows Avenue, Thornton at 1:45pm followed by interment in the Churchyard.
All flowers welcome or donations, if so desired, may be sent for Cherish UK c/o T H Fenton, 27-28 Rossall Road, Cleveleys, FY5 1DX Tel: 01253 852383
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019
