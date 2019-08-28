Home

Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Blackpool)
13/15 Hawes Side Lane
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4AP
01253 791500
Shirley Nield

Shirley Nield Notice
Nield Shirley
(née Crookall) Passed away in the loving care
of Ward 15A, Victoria Hospital
on August 9th 2019 aged 87.
The dearly loved Wife of the
late John Alfred. Much loved
Mum of Helen, John and Steven,
and Mum in Law of Pat and Tony.
Family flowers only please, with donations in lieu, if so desired to Guide Dogs For The Blind and
St. Marks Church, Layton.
Service at St. Mark's Church, Layton, Blackpool on Monday 2nd September 2019 at 1:00pm prior to interment at Carleton Cemetery.
Enquiries To:
Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service, Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019
