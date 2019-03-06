|
PETERS-GREEN Sheila (Nana) b. 28/1/1928
On February 27th 2019, aged 91
at The Hamptons in the loving
care of her family.
Devoted wife of the late Les Green and the late Ernie Peters.
Much loved sister of Pat and the late Pauline; Mother of Maura and Michael; Mother-in-law of James and Jane; Nana to grandchildren Christian, Sean, Vicky and Paul, and to Michael and Natasha; and to great grandchildren Patrick, Maeve, Harry, Bobby, Theo and Sonny, and to all their friends.
"Her family was her world".
Requiem Mass at St Joseph's, Ansdell on Tuesday 12th March
at 10am followed by committal
at Park Crematorium, Lytham
at 11.30am.
Thanks and appreciation from the family to the friends she made
at Oxford Court and for the exceptional care from the
staff at The Hamptons.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if so desired may be sent to the RNLI (Lytham St
Annes branch) and/or the
Dementia Research Institute c/o, and all further enquiries to,
Horsfield & Family Funeral Directors, 1a St Davids Road North, Lytham St Annes. FY8 2AT Tel:01253 781011
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
