PETERS-GREEN Sheila (Nana) b. 28/1/1928

On February 27th 2019, aged 91

at The Hamptons in the loving

care of her family.

Devoted wife of the late Les Green and the late Ernie Peters.

Much loved sister of Pat and the late Pauline; Mother of Maura and Michael; Mother-in-law of James and Jane; Nana to grandchildren Christian, Sean, Vicky and Paul, and to Michael and Natasha; and to great grandchildren Patrick, Maeve, Harry, Bobby, Theo and Sonny, and to all their friends.

"Her family was her world".

Requiem Mass at St Joseph's, Ansdell on Tuesday 12th March

at 10am followed by committal

at Park Crematorium, Lytham

at 11.30am.

Thanks and appreciation from the family to the friends she made

at Oxford Court and for the exceptional care from the

staff at The Hamptons.

Family flowers only please.

Donations if so desired may be sent to the RNLI (Lytham St

Annes branch) and/or the

Dementia Research Institute c/o, and all further enquiries to,

Horsfield & Family Funeral Directors, 1a St Davids Road North, Lytham St Annes. FY8 2AT Tel:01253 781011