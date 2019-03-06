Home

D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
12:30
St Bernadette's Roman Catholic Church
Bispham
Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
14:00
Carleton Cemetery
Sheila Lofthouse Notice
LOFTHOUSE Sheila Margaret Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Tuesday 19th February 2019,
aged 91 years.
Loving wife of the late William Frederick. Much loved Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Aunt and a treasured friend to so many.
Reception into St Bernadette's Roman Catholic Church, Bispham on Monday 11th March at 4:00 pm.
Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday 12th March at 12:30 pm. Followed by the burial at Carleton Cemetery at 2:00pm.
All enquiries to D. Hollowell & Sons Devonshire House Funeral Home
Telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
