LOFTHOUSE Sheila Margaret Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Tuesday 19th February 2019,
aged 91 years.
Loving wife of the late William Frederick. Much loved Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Aunt and a treasured friend to so many.
Reception into St Bernadette's Roman Catholic Church, Bispham on Monday 11th March at 4:00 pm.
Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday 12th March at 12:30 pm. Followed by the burial at Carleton Cemetery at 2:00pm.
All enquiries to D. Hollowell & Sons Devonshire House Funeral Home
Telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
