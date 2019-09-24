|
|
|
CHESTON Sheila Mary Passed away peacefully at home with her loving sons by her side on Friday 20th September 2019.
Aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Devoted mum of Melvyn, Peter, Barry and Dennis and mother in law of Pauline. Caring grandma
to all her 10 grandchildren and
5 great grandchildren.
Sheila will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
Her funeral service will be held at Lytham Park Crematorium on Monday 30th September at 11:00am.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
32 St. Andrews Rd South,
Lytham St. Annes. 725795.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 24, 2019