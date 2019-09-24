Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare St Annes
32 St. Andrews Road South
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1PS
01253 725795
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00
Lytham Park Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Cheston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Cheston

Notice Condolences

Sheila Cheston Notice
CHESTON Sheila Mary Passed away peacefully at home with her loving sons by her side on Friday 20th September 2019.
Aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Devoted mum of Melvyn, Peter, Barry and Dennis and mother in law of Pauline. Caring grandma
to all her 10 grandchildren and
5 great grandchildren.
Sheila will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
Her funeral service will be held at Lytham Park Crematorium on Monday 30th September at 11:00am.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
32 St. Andrews Rd South,
Lytham St. Annes. 725795.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.