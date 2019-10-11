Home

POWERED BY

Services
Layton Funerals
80 Onslow Road
Blackpool, Lancashire FY3 7EP
01253 301306
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00
St. Michael's Church
Church Street
Kirkham
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00
Lytham Park Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Sara Yates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara Yates

Notice Condolences

Sara Yates Notice
Yates Sara Virginia Passed away in the
Blackpool Victoria Hospital, on Saturday 5th October 2019,
Sara 57 years of Wrea Green.

"Sara will be very sadly missed
and always loved by all of her
family and friends"

Sara's funeral service will be held at St. Michael's Church, Church Street, Kirkham, PR4 2SE, on Wednesday 16th October 2019 at 10.00am followed by cremation at Lytham Park Crematorium at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Sara to Alexandra Immunotherapy Fundraiser,
at either the following link: (https://www.gofundme.com/f/
alexandra039s-immunotherapy-fundraiser) or c/o the funeral directors.

All further enquiries and
donations please to
Layton Funerals, 80 Onslow Road, Layton, Blackpool FY3 7EP.
Telephone; 01253 301306.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.