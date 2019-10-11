|
|
|
Yates Sara Virginia Passed away in the
Blackpool Victoria Hospital, on Saturday 5th October 2019,
Sara 57 years of Wrea Green.
"Sara will be very sadly missed
and always loved by all of her
family and friends"
Sara's funeral service will be held at St. Michael's Church, Church Street, Kirkham, PR4 2SE, on Wednesday 16th October 2019 at 10.00am followed by cremation at Lytham Park Crematorium at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Sara to Alexandra Immunotherapy Fundraiser,
at either the following link: (https://www.gofundme.com/f/
alexandra039s-immunotherapy-fundraiser) or c/o the funeral directors.
All further enquiries and
donations please to
Layton Funerals, 80 Onslow Road, Layton, Blackpool FY3 7EP.
Telephone; 01253 301306.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019