Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Thornton-Cleveleys)
85 Victoria Road East
Thornton-cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 5BU
01253 863022
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
13:30
St. Teresa's RC Church
Committal
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
14:45
Carleton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Delaney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Delaney

Notice Condolences

Sandra Delaney Notice
DELANEY (Sandra Elaine) On Monday 18th March 2019, peacefully whilst at her home in Thornton-Cleveleys, Sandra passed away aged 75 years.
Dearly beloved wife of John,
much loved Mum to Jon and
loving Grandma to Alice.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service and Requiem Mass will take place at St. Teresa's RC Church on Thursday 4th April 2019 at 1:30pm, prior to a committal at Carleton Crematorium at 2:45pm.
Family flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired to Trinity Hospice,
c/o the Funeral Director.

All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.