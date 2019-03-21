|
DELANEY (Sandra Elaine) On Monday 18th March 2019, peacefully whilst at her home in Thornton-Cleveleys, Sandra passed away aged 75 years.
Dearly beloved wife of John,
much loved Mum to Jon and
loving Grandma to Alice.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service and Requiem Mass will take place at St. Teresa's RC Church on Thursday 4th April 2019 at 1:30pm, prior to a committal at Carleton Crematorium at 2:45pm.
Family flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired to Trinity Hospice,
c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019
