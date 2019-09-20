|
Cartwright Sandra Essie Passed away peacefully
on 14th September with her loving family around her, aged 75.
Beloved Wife of John
and Mum to Shaun and Gary.
Devoted Nan to
Aisling, Tyanna, Gracey and Jack.
Mum in Law to Suzanne and Josephine, an Aunt and
friend to many.
She will be sadly missed by
all who knew and loved her.
Attendees are asked to wear bright clothing with a splash of green if at all possible.
Family flowers only please with donations in lieu to either
Trinity Hospice or Rosemere Cancer Foundation.
Service at St. Paul's Church, Marton on Tuesday
1st October 2019 at 1:00 PM prior to cremation at Park Crematorium Lytham at 2:00 PM.
Enquiries To: Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service.
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019